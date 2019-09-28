Oshkosh-area Muslims host 9/11 blood drive

An Oshkosh Muslim community is working to honor the memory of 9/11 victims through hosting an annual blood drive to save lives.

Ahmadiyya Muslim Community USA has organized blood drives around the country since 2011. Each year they hope to collect 10,000 pints of blood to help save as many as 30,000 lives.

The organizer with Ahmadiyya Muslim Community's Oshkosh chapter told us what this drive means to them.

"We do this every year, and we try to collect as much blood to help out patients who may be in need of blood as a part of the service to the nation and that's also our faith as well," Hashim Mumtaz said.

Ahmadiyya Muslim Community USA says to date it has helped save 180,000 lives nationwide.

