Oshkosh, Fox Cities YMCA locations close facilities, full-time childcare still available

The Oshkosh YMCA sent a letter to members and guests late Monday afternoon saying they will be closed starting at 8 p.m. Monday evening.

The letter says they are closing after meeting and participating in statewide conference calls regarding COVID-19.

All Oshkosh Community YMCA facilities will be closed until further notice.

However, YMCA officials say the Department of Health and Human Services gave them direction and assistance with keeping their two child care centers open, which will operate as normal until further notice.

In addition, the Fox Cities YMCA branches will also close effective Tuesday, March 17.

Officials say all five branches will close with the exception of full-time YMCA child care programs at the Appleton YMCA, Neenah-Menasha YMCA, and the Child Learning Center.

Bill Breider, President and CEO of the YMCA of the Fox Cities, says they don't have a re-open date at this time, and will monitor the situation daily.

The Green Bay YMCA announced its closing on Sunday .