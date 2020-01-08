Oshkosh School Board weighs referendum

Voters in the Oshkosh School District could see a referendum on the ballot this spring.

The school board is meeting Wednesday night to discuss the referendum: what it would cover and how much money it would entail. The board is expected to make specific decisions after a presentation by the administration.

Action 2 News first reported about the referendum on December 4.

At a previous meeting, the Oshkosh Area School District's Facilities Advisory Committee recommended a long-term consolidation effort that would combine the district's 20 schools into 14, and also upgrade building security.

The money would come from a referendum which voters would have to approve in April.

Some of the money would be used to replace roof sections and update electrical systems, but the majority of it would make the buildings safer by adding an extra layer of protection at entryways.

Superintendent Vickie Cartwright explained last month, "Often times, this is going to be what is known as a security vestibule. So rather than individuals walking in through the main doors and they now have access to the entire school, we now have a second set of doors that are available. In between, they are checking in with a live person."

It's still unclear how much money the district could ask for. We hope to learn that information by the end of the meeting.

A final decision on whether to put a referendum on the ballot is expected January 16.