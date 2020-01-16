Oshkosh School Board postpones referendum

The Oshkosh School Board has voted against putting a school referendum to voters this spring.

The school board was weighing a $24.5 million referendum, mostly to pay for security improvements in school buildings.

Thursday night, the board voted against putting a referendum on the ballot in April but left open the possibility of a referendum in November.

Action 2 News first reported about the referendum on December 4.

It could include money to fix roofing, update electrical systems, replace outdated security cameras, and update the public address system in each school building.

The majority of the money would be used for adding vestibules at school entrances -- a second set of doors that provide an extra layer of protection at entryways.

The school board says it will explore an "expanded" referendum in November that would include all of the projects identified by the Facility Advisory Committee, which also included building a middle school and either building a new elementary school or updating an existing one.

School board members said they wanted to delay the referendum to have more time to listen to community members' feedback and also make sure people understand the school district's needs before voting on the referendum.