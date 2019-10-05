Oshkosh Public Museum's Cemetery Exhibit runs through October

October is the time of year for all things ghostly and ghoulish. But since August, the Oshkosh public museum has been showcasing some morbid details of the past.

“Let’s face it, we like to get scared a little bit,” said Debra Daubert, the curator of exhibitions at the museum.

Daubert knows every detail behind one of their latest exhibits.

“They [mourning veils] were actually done in arsenic to get it to stay which in the end, they finally found out, proved deadly to the widow,” said Daubert.

She shares it all with a peppy enthusiasm.

“Luckily we don’t have to wear those anymore,” said Daubert.

The museum has given talks called Cemetery Tales for years, and decided to turn it into a full exhibition.

“Whether they were out at the cemetery or here at the museum, people loved to hear stories about the lives and interesting deaths that happened in the area,” said Daubert.

People can learn about everything from Victorian funeral practices, to the history of embalming, and, the biggest draw, stroll by replicas of tombstones that can be found in Oshkosh cemeteries.

“You can find these tablets [on the back] that tell the story of people,” said Daubert. “People are fascinated to get a glimpse into other past lives like that.”

But of course, there’s some time spent learning about the other side.

“Let’s face it, we have to have some ghosts,” said Daubert.

Old ghost hunting tools, some spooky sounds recorded around the museum and visitors’ own ghost stories are available for everyone to enjoy.

“We got so many our board was overflowing,” said Daubert.

But it’s all in good fun, with a goal to inform rather than scare.

“People were so enthusiastic about helping us with it,” said Daubert. “It’s been a great experience.”

The Cemetery Tales Exhibit will be available through October and the museum has a number of programs planned to go with it.


