Oshkosh Police looking for missing man

Oshkosh Police are trying to locate a missing man who they've been asked to check in on.

The man's name is Kristopher O. Hill. The last known contact with the 43-year-old was on Sept. 20 at 11:26 a.m.

Police say they are trying to locate him and check his welfare.

Hill was last seen driving a 2012 Gray Ford Focus with Wisconsin plate 767VXW.

KRISTOPHER HILL DESCRIPTION:

--5'11"

--205 pounds

--Brown hair

--Brown eyes

--Gray t-shirt, blue jeans, baseball cap

If you have information, call Oshkosh Police at 920-236-5700.