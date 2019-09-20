Oshkosh Police looking for missing man

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh Police are trying to locate a missing man who they've been asked to check in on.
The man's name is Kristopher O. Hill. The last known contact with the 43-year-old was on Sept. 20 at 11:26 a.m.
Police say they are trying to locate him and check his welfare.
Hill was last seen driving a 2012 Gray Ford Focus with Wisconsin plate 767VXW.
KRISTOPHER HILL DESCRIPTION:
--5'11"
--205 pounds
--Brown hair
--Brown eyes
--Gray t-shirt, blue jeans, baseball cap
If you have information, call Oshkosh Police at 920-236-5700.