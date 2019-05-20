Oshkosh Police arrest two for Party Mart robbery

Oshkosh Police arrested two local men for a robbery at a convenience store Sunday night. They're identified only as 36 and 54 years old, both from Oshkosh.

At 11:23 p.m., two men entered the Party Mart store in the 1600 block of South Main Street. They said they had a gun and demanded money.

The men got away with cash. They never showed a weapon.

They were last seen running west on 15th Avenue.

If you have information, contact Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477. You can remain anonymous.