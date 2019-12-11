Oshkosh Police looking for man who pushed jogger

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh Police say they are investigating a "suspicious incident" in which a woman was pushed to the ground while jogging.
It happened Dec. 8, at 1:20 p.m., near Nevada Avenue and Menominee Drive.
Oshkosh Police say a woman had been walking/jogging in the area when a man approached her and pushed her to the ground.
The man ran away.
The woman was not hurt and nothing was taken from her.
The suspect is described as:
--"Younger" black male
--Red sweatshirt
--Dark-colored sweatpants
--Green backpack
--May have been riding bike
If you have information, call Oshkosh Police at 920-236-5700.