Oshkosh Police looking for man who pushed jogger

Oshkosh Police say they are investigating a "suspicious incident" in which a woman was pushed to the ground while jogging.

It happened Dec. 8, at 1:20 p.m., near Nevada Avenue and Menominee Drive.

Oshkosh Police say a woman had been walking/jogging in the area when a man approached her and pushed her to the ground.

The man ran away.

The woman was not hurt and nothing was taken from her.

The suspect is described as:

--"Younger" black male

--Red sweatshirt

--Dark-colored sweatpants

--Green backpack

--May have been riding bike

If you have information, call Oshkosh Police at 920-236-5700.