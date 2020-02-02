Oshkosh Police investigating after 67-year-old stabbed to death Sunday

A 67-year-old Oshkosh man is stabbed to death in Oshkosh Sunday.

The Oshkosh Police Department responded to a weapons call around 4:07 p.m. Sunday on the 1200 block of Waugoo Avenue in Oshkosh.

When police got to the home, they found a 67-year-old man with a stab wound. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. A 63-year-old woman sustained minor injuries.

The Oshkosh Police Department arrested a 28-year-old Oshkosh man for First-Degree Intentional Homicide. Authorities believe the three individuals involved knew each other.

Authorities say this is an isolated incident and the public is not in any danger. However, they are asking anyone with information to contact them at 920-236-5700. IF you would like to remain anonymous, use the P3 tip app through the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers.

