Oshkosh Police investigate north side robbery

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh Police are investigating a robbery on the city's north side.
At about 2:50 p.m., police were called to the 200 block of W Murdock Avenue. Officers said a man entered a business and demanded money from the cashier.
The man got some money and ran away.
Police say he never showed a weapon.
Police did not identify the business.
Oaklawn School was on a soft lockdown during the investigation.
SUSPECT DESCRIPTION
--White male
--Dark hair
--Mustache
--Clothing: Red, white, black sweatshirt; black pants
If you have information, call police at 920-236-5700.