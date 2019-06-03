Oshkosh Police investigate north side robbery

Oshkosh Police are investigating a robbery on the city's north side.

At about 2:50 p.m., police were called to the 200 block of W Murdock Avenue. Officers said a man entered a business and demanded money from the cashier.

The man got some money and ran away.

Police say he never showed a weapon.

Police did not identify the business.

Oaklawn School was on a soft lockdown during the investigation.

SUSPECT DESCRIPTION

--White male

--Dark hair

--Mustache

--Clothing: Red, white, black sweatshirt; black pants

If you have information, call police at 920-236-5700.