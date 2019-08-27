Oshkosh, Outagamie County both paying more for road salt

Winter is still a ways off, but already a number of communities in our area are bracing for what it might cost to keep the roads clear.

That's because the price of salt has gone up by as much as $4 per ton.

While the first major snowstorm is likely months away, many places like Oshkosh have just placed an order for salt and the bill this year has gone up by $4 a ton.

In response, the city council voted Tuesday night to put extra money in the public works budget.

"We estimate that we're going to be spending about $300,000 this year. That's about $65,000 more than the previous years, so it's a pretty sizable increase," said Oshkosh City Manager Mark Rohloff.

It's a similar situation in Outagamie County.

"We're talking for us alone, we're probably talking $250-$300,000," said Highway Commissioner Dean Steingraber.

His records show that's a six percent hike over last year.

"One thing that we do is, counties and a lot of the communities go together with the state and we bid it out, and really that's our best way of getting the best price. I think there was a lot of salt usage last year, and therefore the numbers are up," said Steingraber.

Right now many communities are willing to pay the higher cost to avoid running out if the winter is especially bad. However, in doing that, money will have to come from somewhere else.

Rohloff said, "I don't understand all of the market forces that have these prices go up, but they've been seeing an increase of four to six dollars a ton over the last several years. So it's something that we have to take seriously because salt is important to make sure we maintain our roads."

