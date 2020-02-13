Oshkosh North students raise money tor children of war

As part of a class project, a group of students at Oshkosh North High School held a benefit Thursday night to raise awareness and help out children of war who've suffered because of the Syrian conflict.

What might appear to be just a typical spaghetti dinner is actually a goal-driven class project as the students hope to help out a group called INARA.

Oshkosh North Sophomore Andrew Scheed said,"INARA is a pretty new organization so we really want to spread awareness because this is a big thing that's going on in the world. Children are getting hurt."

According to INARA seven out of ten children in Syria are right now living in conflict zones and the country is the number one conflict zone in the world.

Social studies teacher Rick Lieb says the cause is something that's generating discussion in the classroom.

"Specifically INARA not only helps kids who are impacted by direct conflict, but it's the injuries that happen on the road, the refugee falling into boiling water, heavy burns, those types of things," added Lieb.

This is the fifth time for the fundraiser and each year students pick a different cause.

They typically raise between thirty five hundred and four thousand dollars.

Oshkosh North Freshmen Alexis Kaufmann said, "They're just trying to get money to help the kids in Syria who are going through problems with war conflict and being injured and not getting the care they need from other organizations and honestly, being a part of this it just feels so good knowing that I can make a little change in the world to help a big problem. It just feels good giving back."

Students say more than 380 tickets were sold.

