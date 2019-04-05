Oshkosh-Neenah area ranked top spot for millennials

One review website ranks the Oshkosh-Neenah area as the second best place for millennials to move in 2019.

Researchers at reviews.org evaluated 325 metro areas across the country. They ranked those areas based on unemployment rates, housing costs, how many people moved into the area, and property crime rates.

The list of the 25 best cities in the country for millennials to call home included 7 in Wisconsin with Sheboygan ranked fifth, Appleton ranked sixteenth, and Green Bay ranked eighteenth.

"There is so much that Oshkosh has to offer. We've changed so radically really in the last decade," said Oshkosh Mayor Steve Cummings.

City leaders call Oshkosh "a diamond in the rough" and are not surprised to hear it ranks as a top spot for millennials.

"Housing is affordable, the schools are excellent, recreational opportunities are abundant. I think we kind of forget that we have this massive amount of water: Lake Winnebago, Lake Butte des Mortes, Poygan," said Cummings.

Cummings says Oshkosh is not the same city he knew growing up. He says it changes with each generation, and he looks toward the millennials to step up and decide what the city will look like in the future.

"Hopefully as they get older, they'll want to serve on our boards and commissions. They may want to run for mayor. They may want to run for council," said Cummings.

The Greater Green Bay Chamber offers the Current Young Professionals Network for the younger generation.

"I know that a lot of people grew up here and then moved away, but then they decided to come back," said Mallory Nash, program manager.

The network has over 2,000 members enjoying all that the Green Bay area has to offer.

"There are events going on every single weekend that millennials specifically want to get out and do," said Nash. "We want to have something to do every weekend, after work, somewhere that we can live, work, and play."

Regardless of what brings millennials to Northeastern Wisconsin, both Nash and Cummings dedicate themselves to helping them call it home.

The Current Young Professionals Network invites young people working in and around Green Bay to the Dine n' Develop event on Tuesday, April 9 and the CURRENT After 5 at the Bark & Brew on Tuesday, April 16.