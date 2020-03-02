Oshkosh Food Co-op has a month left to meet capital campaign goal

WBAY first reported a few months ago about a capital campaign to get northeast Wisconsin its first food co-op grocery store. (See previous story here.) Now the Oshkosh Food Co-op group only has a month left in the campaign to secure its spot in a new downtown development.

Hundreds of people are hoping to see the empty space at the corner of Jackson St. and Pearl Ave. in Oshkosh become the new home of a co-op grocery store.

"I think we're on track,” said Lizz Redman, project manager of the co-op.

The Oshkosh Food Co-op now has more than a thousand members from all across the Fox Cities. At this point the group has raised more than $800,000 of its $1.6 million capital campaign goal.

"It feels great,” said Redman.

Redman says people are excited by the idea of a co-op.

"People are paying a lot more attention to where their food comes from these days,” said Redman. “So people are excited to have a store with more local and fresh options in the area."

Plus, the store could fill a need in the central city, which is a low-income area where traditional groceries are more than a mile away.

The capital campaign is needed to secure its planned lease of the first floor of Merge Urban Development's proposed new building.

"One of the reasons why we chose this site is it's right along a bus route, it's walkable for a lot of folks who live in this food desert area,” said Redman.

The fundraising has to be completed by the end of March in order to move forward with its plans for this site - but Redman thinks they'll make their deadline.

"We feel that things are going well and our membership is going to come through for us,” said Redman.

If funding is secured ground breaking would start in May. To find out how to donate or become a co-op member, visit the Oshkosh Food Co-op website. CLICK HERE

