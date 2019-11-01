Hundreds of Oshkosh Corp. employees moving into new headquarters

Oshkosh Corporation employees are beginning to settle in at the company's new global headquarters.

As we've been following for more than a year, the company bought 35 acres of the former Lakeshore Golf Course. The nearly 200-thousand square-foot building now sits just off Oshkosh Ave. near I-41.

“It is absolutely awesome to be in this building,” said Oshkosh Corp. Vice President and Chief Operating Officer John Pfeifer.

Pfeifer says it’s nice to be in a new space with room to grow.

“We’re 102 years strong at Oshkosh and this building is kind of a culmination of 102 years and then taking us into the future,” said Pfeifer.

The company spent more than a year building its new global headquarters which will house 550 employees.

“We’re able now to take a lot of those people and put them in one modern, collaborative space and that’s a big productivity improvement for us,” said Pfeifer.

The new facility doesn’t just include open work spaces, lounge areas, and a private gym. A lot of thought was put into the design details.

“When you come into this facility there’s reminders for us everywhere of what our purpose is and what we do,” said Pfeifer.

Both outside and in, models of the company’s products are displayed. Even less obvious details from the concrete floors to the ceiling tiles made out of Pierce fire truck grills highlight the company brand. The skylights are even set at 60 degrees to signify the angle at which certain defense vehicles can climb.

“We got to keep the great team members that we’ve got, make sure that we don’t lose people,” said Pfeifer. “And we want to attract the best and the brightest.”

Pfeifer believes the new headquarters will be able to do just that, thanks to the community’s support of the project.

“It’s a showcase piece of land. It’s right on the water, very visible,” said Pfeifer. “I think it’s not just good for us, it’s good for the whole community because people see it and they say ‘Hey, things are happening in Oshkosh.’”

Though 550 employees are starting out at the headquarters, there is room for up to 650 people. The company plans to have everyone moved into the space by the end of next week.

“To come into this space and be able to collaborate and have everything that it offers, it’s really an exciting time,” said Pfeifer.

There is also work being done on a one mile trail from the property to Rainbow Park, which the public will be able to use when completed.

