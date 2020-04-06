Oshkosh City Manager instructing anyone to vote in person who hasn't received absentee ballot

If you're an Oshkosh voter and you haven't received an absentee ballot that you requested yet, the Oshkosh City Manager says you should try to vote in person so your vote can be counted.

"What we're suggesting is you give our City Clerk's office a call, and they can identify you as somebody who requested an absentee ballot, hasn't received it, and we will free up your name so you can show up at the polling place Tuesday," says Mark Rohloff, the Oshkosh City Manager.

CLICK HERE to check the status of your absentee ballot.