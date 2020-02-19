Oshkosh Ave. bridge closes until July

A heads up for driving in Oshkosh: The Wisconsin 21 (Oshkosh Ave.) bridge will be closed until July for upgrades.

It will be closed to vehicles and pedestrians.

The Department of Transportation says it will also be closed to marine traffic until the start of boating season this spring.

The restoration includes repairing the concrete and laying an epoxy on the bridge deck, replacing the bridge approach slabs, and blasting and painting the bascule -- or lifting -- span.

Drivers will be detoured via Interstate 41 and U.S. Highway 45.