Oshkosh Area Humane takes in Burmese Python, dwarf caiman

The Oshkosh Area Humane Society took in two exotic animals that are not allowed to be kept as pets in the city.

On March 23, the agency took in a dwarf caiman and a Burmese Python.

Oshkosh prohibits keeping these animals within the city. Each municipality makes rules regarding exotic pets.

“Before considering acquiring an exotic animal, please make sure to check your local regulations. Not doing this places a burden on local animal organizations and unfortunately the animal typically pays the price,” says OAHS Admissions Manager Cari Tetzlaff.

“We would like to ask the public to do their research before acquiring any exotic animal. Sadly, the standard level of care most exotics can expect to receive in the average home is neglect. These species have specific housing, dietary and general care needs that can be difficult for the average person to provide,” says Tetzlaff.

A dwarf caiman is in the alligator family and native to South America.

The Burmese Python is 10-feet long.

The Humane Society says it is not equipped to house exotic animals long term. They reached out to the Madison Area Herpetological Society for help.

The society offered to take the caiman and the python.

"Their volunteers and foster homes are highly experienced with handling and housing these species and it’s a comfort to know the animals will receive proper care,” says Tetzlaff.