Attention animal lovers: The Oshkosh Area Humane Society has dozens of small animals available for adoption.

The humane society says it recently took in 19 rats, 9 rabbits, 2 guinea pigs, and 2 box turtles.

These small animals can make awesome pets. The turtles can live for up to 50 years.

Information about the animals and the adoption process can be found at the Oshkosh Area Humane Society website, OAHS.org (CLICK HERE).