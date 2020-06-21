Oshkosh, Appleton among most livable small cities in the country

Three Wisconsin cities are ranked in the top 25 most livable small cities in the United States, with two of those cities in northeast Wisconsin.

Appleton and Oshkosh, as well as Eau Claire, are three of the most livable small cities in the entire United States.

A study ranked 287 contestants, and many of the winners were located in the Midwest.

The ranking is based off of housing affordability and income inequality.

Appleton ranked 13th due to its low housing costs, and Oshkosh comes in at sixth because of its many entertainment venues.

Eau Claire, however, takes home the bronze, and ranked third due to its high concentration of bars and short commute times.

The full study, which was done by SmartAsset, can be found by CLICKING HERE.