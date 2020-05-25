Oshkosh American Legion Post hosts fundraiser for traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall

Despite some events getting canceled or running a bit differently this year, many are still finding ways to acknowledge Memorial Day.

One American Legion group spent its day fundraising for an opportunity to bring the community a special memorial.

The American Legion Cook Fuller Post 70’s parking lot was packed on Memorial Day for a brat fry fundraiser.

“All the money, all the proceeds are gonna go to supporting bringing the Vietnam replica Memorial Wall to Oshkosh,” said Mike Bennett, a member of the Sons of the American Legion.

The Oshkosh American Legion Post brings the wall to the area every four years. It’s an 80 percent scale of the Vietnam Wall in D.C.

“The wall means something special for each and every one of us,” said Bennett. “A large group of them, they actually have a family member listed on the wall. My uncle personally fought in Vietnam and is a purple heart recipient.”

Bennett says they plan to bring the replica wall in October, but it costs about $10,000

“Unfortunately, due to the COVID virus, all of our other fundraisers have been canceled,” said Bennett.

So, Bennett hopes a lot of people turn up at the brat fry.

People could stay in their cars to be served, and volunteers wore protective gear like masks to make the fundraiser as safe as possible.

Organizers and supporters, like Tom Galica, believe Memorial Day is a perfect time to raise money for the wall that recognizes men and women who lost their lives in the Vietnam War.

“It’s important to remember those that sacrifice for this country cause, that’s what Memorial Day is all about,” said Galica, an American Legion Post 70 member.

“It was a perfect fit to be able to do that, and with other Memorial day events not happening we’re hoping people are looking for ways to get out and spend some family time and support the cause,” said Bennett.

The brat fry was held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To find out how you can support the fundraiser, contact the American Legion post through its Facebook page. CLICK HERE for the link.

