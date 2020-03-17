Oscar-nominated actor Stuart Whitman dead at 92

One of Hollywood’s most prolific actors has died.

Stuart Whitman, who appeared in hundreds of films and television shows, died Monday in California at 92.

Dark-haired and rugged, he was sometimes compared to Clark Gable.

Whitman was a steady presence in Westerns, war movies and other action films.

His credits included “The Longest Day,” “Those Magnificent Men In Their Flying Machines,” “The Sound and the Fury” and “Ten North Frederick.”

On television, he starred in the brief-lived series “Cimarron Strip” and also worked on “Murder, She Wrote,” “The Streets of San Francisco" and “The F.B.I.”

