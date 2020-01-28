Oscar Mayer Wienermobile driver warned for not following Move Over law

Oscar Mayer's iconic wiener-on-wheels got a grilling from a Wisconsin sheriff's deputy because the driver of the giant hot dog failed to give enough room to another car on the road with emergency lights.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet Monday they pulled over the Wienermobile and gave the driver a verbal warning for not following the law.

The sheriff's office tweet showed a picture of the sheriff's deputy's SUV parked behind the Wienermobile with the hashtags, #MoveOver #SlowDown #Wienermobile.