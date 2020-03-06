Original Shopko property bought by H.J. Martin and Son

A Green-Bay specialty contractor has announced its purchase of the original Shopko store property from Shopko West Associates on Military Avenue.

H.J. Martin and Son made the purchase announcement late Friday afternoon, saying the entire property bought is about 8.3 acres, and includes more than 500 linear feet along Military Avene.

Shopko was at the location for 57 years until it closed last April.

Buildings on the property include the former Shopko store, as well as a stand-alone retail store named Superior Discount Liquors.

H.J. Martin and Son also bought the previous Bay City Chrysler dealership building, where Bay Area Diamond Company is now located.