Opportunity Zones hope to attract outside investors in low-income neighborhoods

City officials call it one of the greatest economic tools in our lifetime, and it is being used in the Rail Yard Innovation District among other areas in Green Bay.

The Opportunity Zone Program hopes to attract outside investors into low or moderate income neighborhoods.

Development on North Broadway in Green Bay is bringing life back to an area where it was once missing.

"Knowing that something else could have demolished this space, you know, we could be looking at a completely different downtown," said Michael O'Malley of The Premier. "Knowing there are professionals out there who really care for the city, they're making huge changes like the Rail Yard Innovation District. It's amazing."

O'Malley recently moved into a space within the Rail Yard Innovation District with the vision of providing affordable and accessible spaces for artists in the area to work.

City officials hope to see more investments in this district and other areas around Green Bay through the Opportunity Zone Program that started earlier this year.

"There are others outside of the area that know that there is something special going on here and would like to be a part of it," said Wendy Townsend, Department of Community and Economic Development Project and Program Manager. "This is kind of an extra benefit for outside dollars to come into our community."

The program requires investors to commit for ten years to build an investment and make it successful. In return, the federal program offers capital gains tax deferrals and forgiveness.

There are four designated Opportunity Zones in Green Bay including sites along University Avenue, Velp Avenue, and Ashland Avenue.

"We had data and information that was very supportive to why these areas could benefit from some additional investment added to them," said Townsend. "That they were just on the brink of turning over. There were a lot of good things going, but with a little bit of effort that we knew they would really benefit."

Townsend says there is a call to action for people looking to invest under the Opportunity Zone Program. Although there have been talks in legislation about extending the program, she says acting quickly guarantees investors will be able to take full advantage of all of the benefits.

The City of Green Bay is hosting an Opportunity Zone Workshop on Tuesday, June 4 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Titletown Brewing Company. Experts will be able to answer questions at the free event and give more information about the program.

For more information about The Premier or how to reserve space, people are asked to reach out to Michael O'Malley through The Premier Facebook page or by calling 920-606-5626. Right now reservations are by appointment only.

CLICK HERE: The Premier Facebook page

SIGN UP NOW: Opportunity Zones Workshop