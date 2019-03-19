Opioid Forum: data shows opioid prescriptions are down in Wisconsin

Wisconsin’s opioid crisis is being addressed in Downtown Green Bay as hundreds of health care professionals gather for the second annual opioid forum hosted by the State’s Department of Health Services.

“This is a very concerning topic for all of us,” said Gena Sousa.

The clinical director for United Community Center in Milwaukee made the trip to Green Bay this week, hopeful about the discussions taking place surrounding the opioid crisis.

“Together we can join efforts and have enough knowledge and experience to address this crisis,” said Sousa. “It’s not just more resources but to jointly figure out what are some of the areas lacking the resources and addressing it that way.”

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul also found it necessary to make the trip.

“The most significant public safety issue we are facing in Wisconsin and the country is the opioid crisis,” said Kaul.

Kaul said it starts with prevention.

“One of the things we need to do to prevent people from becoming addicted to opioids is to make sure when it’s not necessary, they are not having opioids prescribed to them in the first place,” said Kaul.

Looking at Wisconsin’s drug monitoring system, which is used by health care professionals to track patient opioid use, the most recent data shows there’s a 29 percent decrease in the number of opioid prescriptions dispensed in 2018, compared to 2015. Data shows Brown County is following that same trend.

Kaul said legalizing medical marijuana may keep that momentum going.

“The states that legalize medical marijuana have had better outcomes when it comes to the opioid epidemic, but the reason it happens is because there are people who have real reasons with pain and need to get medication. I would rather see those people prescribed medical marijuana, instead of an opioid, which happens way too often,” said Kaul. “We have had thousands of deaths as a result of the opioid crisis and I think we have to look at whatever options we can to work to address that crisis.”

“There are definitely pros and cons, like anything else, so being very thoughtful on how to monitor it and who it would be available to, so policy would be important,” said Sousa.

Kaul also wants to improve access to treatment by expanding Medicaid.

“That means tens of thousands of additional Wisconsinites would have coverage, health insurance coverage, and that means they would have a greater ability to access treatment,” said Kaul.

“There are so many benefits to it and one of our clients that have struggled with substance abuse for so long could benefit from so many of the services that have been provided through Medicaid and could be provided in the future,” said Sousa.

If you or someone you know needs help with addiction, call 211 or 877-947-2211. You can text your zip code to 898211 or head to the website at 211wisconsin.org