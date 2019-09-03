Operation Frogger watches crosswalks on first day of school

Back to school means increased traffic in school zones. Brown County leaders and law enforcement agencies used the first day of school to educate both drivers and pedestrians in an event known as Operation Frogger -- named after the video game with a goal of getting across a road safely.

There was a lot happening at intersections near schools Tuesday afternoon with school buses and parents picking up students, and in the midst of it were kids walking home.

At one intersection there was an adult with a bright yellow vest walking with them -- not a crossing guard, but Cole Runge with the Brown County Planning Commission. He was looking for drivers who weren't paying attention or not yielding to pedestrians in the crosswalk, making it unsafe.

When that does happen, their vehicles are reported to Green Bay police officers nearby, waiting to educate drivers and enforce crosswalk laws.

"A lot of the work we do, we work with engineers and others to design transportation systems to maximize safety, but it's important not just to design for safety but to educate and enforce for safety as well," Rungle said.

There were 11 Operation Frogger sites in Brown County on Tuesday. Mackenzie Amundsen reports on results of recent Operation Frogger events over the summer on Action 2 News at Ten.