Operation Football: Hortonvillle, West De Pere, Fondy win in blowouts

Updated: Fri 10:49 PM, Aug 30, 2019

Week two of the Operation Football schedule is over and there is a lot of disparity.

Jose Concepcion, Polar Bear Senior running back scores a touchdown against Appleton West on Friday, Aug. 30.

Scores listed in alphabetical order

Abbotsford 46, Grantsburg 23

Alden-Hebron, Ill. 30, Wisconsin School for the Deaf 0

Amherst 14, St. Marys Springs 7

Ashwaubenon 43, Sheboygan North 6

Auburndale 52, Blair-Taylor 14

Badger 42, Kenosha Bradford 14

Bangor 41, Loyal 0

Benton/Shullsburg 28, Cambridge 0

Berlin 51, Wautoma 0

Bonduel 53, Peshtigo 0

Brillion 48, Weyauwega-Fremont 28

Brookfield East 27, Marquette University 16

Cadott 29, Altoona 14

Cambria-Friesland 34, Dodgeland 22

Catholic Memorial 41, Brookfield Central 21

Cedar Grove-Belgium 42, Howards Grove 8

Chilton 31, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 14

Clear Lake 34, Boyceville 14

Colby 44, Neillsville 7

Columbus 35, Platteville 0

Crivitz 58, Wild Rose 0

D.C. Everest 21, Oshkosh West 14

Darlington 27, Lake Country Lutheran 26, OT

DeForest 61, Fort Atkinson 7

Durand 46, Prescott 13

East Troy 28, Whitewater 2

Edgar 42, Mauston 0

Elkhorn Area 29, Lakeside Lutheran 28

Fennimore 26, Richland Center 16

Fond du Lac 42, Stevens Point 7

Fox Valley Lutheran 21, Luxemburg-Casco 19

Franklin 31, Appleton North 7

Freedom 35, Clintonville 0

Gilman 27, Flambeau 0

Greendale 35, New Berlin West 14

Hortonville 42, Appleton West 14

Hurley 22, Ashland 0

Ithaca 44, Kickapoo/LaFarge 12

Janesville Craig 27, Janesville Parker 7

Jefferson 20, McFarland 8

Kaukauna 35, Wausau West 9

Kiel 30, Ripon 13

Kimberly 55, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 21

La Crosse Logan 26, Eau Claire North 20

Lakeland 32, Northland Pines 27

Little Chute 23, Oconto Falls 0

Lomira 38, Campbellsport 7

Lourdes Academy 55, Assumption 20

Luck 56, Shell Lake 28

Medford Area 42, Chippewa Falls 0

Menasha 34, Kingsford, Mich. 0

Menomonee Falls 40, West Allis Nathan Hale 14

Milton 40, Mount Horeb/Barneveld 0

Milwaukee Bradley Tech 16, Milwaukee Hamilton 0

Milwaukee Riverside University 57, Milwaukee Bay View/Lifelong Learning 0

Milwaukee Vincent/Destiny 58, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 0

Mineral Point 62, Dodgeville 27

Mondovi 26, Osceola 0

Monroe 34, Portage 33

Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 44, Westfield Area 20

Mosinee 37, Iola-Scandinavia 34

Mukwonago 42, Oconomowoc 0

Muskego 24, Arrowhead 7

New Berlin Eisenhower 49, Greenfield 7

New Holstein 49, North Fond du Lac 0

New Richmond 14, Rice Lake 13

Newman Catholic 51, McDonell Central 12

Northwestern 49, Hayward 0

Onalaska 28, River Falls 21

Oostburg 36, Reedsville 26

Oregon 21, Beaver Dam 14

Pewaukee 56, Pius XI Catholic 0

Plymouth 14, Sheboygan Falls 7

Potosi 47, Royall 6

Poynette 54, Adams-Friendship 0

Prairie du Chien 46, Waterloo 19

Racine Lutheran 57, Waupun 20

Randolph 10, Pardeeville 8

Random Lake 51, Mishicot 28

Reedsburg Area 21, Monona Grove 13

River Ridge 41, Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 3

Roncalli 30, Oconto 6

Saint Francis 41, Saint Thomas More 0

Seymour 49, Green Bay West 12

Shullsburg 47, Southwestern 12

Siren 44, Prairie Farm 0

Slinger 31, Port Washington 0

Somerset 42, Nekoosa 14

South Milwaukee 47, Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 0

Sparta 35, Westby 25

Spring Valley 54, Elmwood/Plum City 8

St. John's NW Military Academy 25, Deerfield 6

Stratford 55, Antigo 0

Sun Prairie 47, Beloit Memorial 7

Thorp 12, Glenwood City 6

Tomah 48, Black River Falls 14

Two Rivers 12, Shiocton 9

Unity 42, Amery 8

Watertown 26, Baraboo 12

Waukesha West 43, Waukesha South 6

Waunakee 56, Stoughton 26

Wausau East 24, Southern Door 7

West De Pere 52, New London 14

Whitnall 48, Cudahy 12

Wilmot Union 35, Racine Case 20

Winneconne 40, Omro 0

Wrightstown 24, Denmark 13

Xavier 44, Green Bay East 0

 