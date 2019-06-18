Some local soldiers serving in Afghanistan with the Wisconsin National Guard's 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry are about to receive a 4th of July surprise.

Their hometown community is sending love and support through Operation Fireworks.

At Legends Trailside Inn in Suring, the day has come to box everything up to get ready to mail.

"It's going to make them feel like they're not forgotten," says Trina Tommarello, who's son is deployed in Afghanistan.

With five soldiers serving in Afghanistan having ties to the Suring area, Legends Trailside owner Patricia Shank had an idea.

"I though you know what, we need to do something for the 4th of July, everybody gets together with family in their backyard, or at the lake, or somewhere, somebody's house, these guys don't get the chance for that," says Shank.

So Operation Fireworks was born, and over the past month, patrons and community members responded in a big way, donating personal hygiene items and snacks, along with cards and letters.

Local elementary students even drew pictures.

Parents and spouses of those serving are beyond grateful.

"What they did was absolutely amazing, because I've sent a lot of boxes myself and the guys when they leave it's like they are gone and people forget about it except for the families," says Tommarello.

But not in Suring, where patriotic hometown pride runs deep.

"I think it says a lot, I think for being from a small town Suring here they do more, I think in bigger cities they kind of forget, so it's really nice that they've come together to show that they care about the guys over there," says Carla McFall, who's son is serving in Afghanistan.

Because of the tremendous community support, Legends Trailside Inn plans to make Operation Fireworks an annual mission.