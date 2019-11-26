Opening weekend deer numbers down from 2018

Deer hunters harvested 90,286 deer during the opening days of the nine-day gun-deer hunt.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources released preliminary numbers Tuesday. CLICK HERE to view the totals by county.

The 2019 numbers are down from 123,090 during the 2018 gun-deer hunt opening weekend.

Here's the break down:

Bucks - 46,866 (down from 67,636 in 2018)

Antlerless - 43,420

Hunters in the Central Farmland Zone covering much of Northeast Wisconsin bagged 51,158 deer during opening weekend. That breaks down to 24,637 bucks and 26,521 antlerless.

"Hunter reports of deer activity varied around the state and within regions. Some reported excellent deer activity while others reported very little, including in areas where deer abundance is known to be high. Reports of rutting activity were far less common compared to last year, which was expected with the latest possible gun season opening date," reads a statement from the DNR.

The DNR says preliminary figures show the number of deer hunters is on par with 2018.

The DNR says sales for gun, bow, crossbow, sports and patron licenses are at 782,815. Of that total, 555,227 are for gun-only.

"In 2018, we held the earliest possible deer season followed by the latest possible season in 2019. This occurred between the 2012-13 and 2007-08 seasons as well, and we saw similar declines in opening weekend registration totals," said DNR big game ecologist Kevin Wallenfang.

Jeff Alexander is speaking with the DNR about opening weekend and will have a full report on Action 2 News.