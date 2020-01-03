Open house will be held for Fox Valley's first "Linked Living Home"

WBAY first reported on a new type of housing coming to the Fox Valley back in August. The public will soon get a look at the first "Linked Living Home," which is designed to give the elderly or disabled a way to have their own independent space while keeping them close to family.

It took a bit of maneuvering, but Seniors First Remodeling could see its hard work finally coming together.

"This has been four months in the making and we're just really excited to be doing this,” said Project Manager Adam Czeklski.

Project manager Adam Czeklski and Seniors First Remodeling owner Tom Cops helped transport their first Linked Living Home from Kaukauna to St. Bernadette's in Appleton for an open house next week.

"We just want to let everyone know this is an option for living,” said Cops. “Family living, living with friends as you get older or, if you have disabilities, to stay at home longer."

The Linked Living Home isn't done quite yet, but by the time the open house starts next week it will be one completed unit, and many of the finishing touches will be in place. Though, Cops says they’ll continue to add more features to it throughout the week.

The homes attach directly onto an existing home or garage, and the placement and designs on each home can be customized.

"Being a caregiver myself for my grandmother over the years I think it's a huge advantage to have that family member right there, being able to take care of them while being able to maintain their own private, independent space,” said Czeklski.

Czeklski and Cops hope people will stop by the open house to learn more.

"I think it's important for everyone to know this is out there,” said Cops.

“We want you to come and see our open house, our suite, our unit and judge it for yourself,” said Czeklski. “See if it's something you can live in and something you'll be comfortable living in."

The open house will be open to the public Monday Jan. 6 through Saturday Jan. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. It will also run Tuesday evening Jan. 7 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. It is located in the parking lot of St. Bernadette’s at 2331 E. Lourdes Dr. in Appleton.

