Open house for renovated schools a part of Green Bay referendum

After completing the 2017 referendum projects, the Green Bay Area Public School District is giving the community a tour.

In April 2017 voters approved a 68.25 million dollar referendum.

It included building a new elementary school and adding space at crowded schools on the city's east side.

"We have a bigger library, a bigger lunch and a community room,” Danz Elementary Student Paola Perez said.

Many of the students that attend Danz Elementary were excited and intrigued by the facility's upgrades thanks to the passed referendum in 2017

Student council members gave the tours during open house on Sunday.

The organization is also one of the new things on campus this year.

"Always amazing to see a community come together and work so hard in support of our students and to get to see that process from beginning to end has been really amazing,” Danz Elementary Teacher Laura Webber said.

Part of the referendum helped increase learning space for 565 students.

That created the opportunity for an addition of 4K and 5K classrooms, a new cafeteria and common spaces.

"We have room to grow and our students finally have the space that they need for extracurricular activities,” Webber said.