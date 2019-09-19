Open house for newly renovated Whitney School Lofts

Whitney School Lofts are set to open this January near downtown Green Nay.

Thursday people toured the building and saw a sneak peek of the project.

As we've reported,the original building was the historical Whitney School.

It was built in 1918 and named after one of Green bay's founding fathers, Daniel whitey.

Leasing agent for the lofts, Julie Maager, is giving the community tours of the revitalized building.

“It'’s really exciting to come here at this point and see the finishes starting to go up," Maager said. "The floor is starting to look good. It’s coming together and it’s really neat to see their vision come into fruition.”

This is the first time people have seen the inside of the new building since it was a school.

“It’s very comfortable, modern, contemporary, living space with comfortable finishes," said Maager.

The same gym that was in the Whitney school over 100 years ago will be in be in the Whitney School Lofts, but instead it’ll have cardio equipment and punching bags.

“The quality of the apartments, the quality of the workmanship here and the design is just fabulous," CEO Lindsey Bovinet of development company Milwaukee View said.

Milwaukee View is the company that developed the building.

Bovinet said revitalizing the building wasn't easy.

“Three things really count," Bovinet said. "Its windows, hallways and its auditorium and with all of those things they were compromised."

The lofts are expected to be ready in January.

If you are interested tenants are already being approved.