Open alcoholic beverages temporarily allowed in parts of Stevens Point

A new ordinance is now in place in Stevens Point to help businesses during the pandemic.

Many bars and restaurants in downtown Stevens Point don't have enough space to safely welcome customers back.

So, in order to help those businesses out, the City of Stevens Point is now allowing open alcoholic beverages in its downtown area to help boost food and beverage sales while allowing customers to practice social distancing.

Open containers will be allowed throughout the downtown and nearby parks.

"Something between the take out option and the dine in option, and what we've done is, it's not designed to let people go drinking at all hours all around downtown, but if you want to come downtown and grab something to eat and a beer for your dinner, you can do that now," says Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza.

"Keeping people from having to be inside during this time is huge, keeping not only staff safe, and customers safe, but making sure everyone's comfortable all the way through," says Ruby Cafe manager Kellen Ferkey.

The new ordinance will run from 12-9 p.m. every Wednesday - Friday until October 16th.