Only confirmed coronavirus patient in Wisconsin released from isolation

The only person in Wisconsin sickened with coronavirus is confirmed healthy and has been released from isolation.

According to Public Health Madison and Dane County, the patient, who was the only confirmed case so far in the state and lives in Dane County, can now resume normal activities. PHMDC confirmed that the person can no longer spread the deadly virus to other people.

Seventeen people have been tested for the coronavirus in Wisconsin. Sixteen cases came back as negative, and one positive.

Karri Bartlett, community health supervisor with the Public Health Madison & Dane County, said that medical officials tested the patient for coronavirus every other day for the last two weeks. The patient had been isolated at home since Jan. 30, and authorities announced the person had coronavirus on Feb. 5.

"They are feeling well and have now tested negative for the virus twice, which means they can leave isolation and resume normal activities," according to Bartlett.

"As you can imagine, not leaving your home for nearly a month takes its toll, and throughout this period. This person has been nothing but patient and understanding. We are extremely appreciative of their commitment to public health and preventing the spread of coronavirus in Wisconsin," Bartlett said.

The PHMDA asks residents to take measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus:

- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

- Stay home when you are sick.

- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue.

- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

As of Friday, the coronavirus has killed 2,800 people worldwide and sickened 82,000 people.

CLICK HERE to learn more from DHS on how to prevent the spread of the virus.