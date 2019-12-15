Online holiday scams you should know about

We all know scammers don't take a holiday. Fraud experts say this time of year is prime time for scammers to catch people off guard.

The latest scam reports through the Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker shows hundreds of reports across Northeast Wisconsin. You can search for your own city.

Online shopping scams are popular this time of year. It is the time of year when fraud experts see people filing reports about a bad purchase or not being able to get in touch with a company.

A good tip is to research an online company or offer you see on Facebook before you buy. Make sure you're shopping at a legit online website.

Another thing to be on alert for is email phishing scams. Action 2 News reported this week in our Consumer First Alert. Those are fake shipping emails leading up to Christmas. The scammers use logos, and make it look like it's an email notice from real shipping companies but they’re trying to get you to click on fake links. Don't click on those links and instead use your tracking number and go direct to the store or the shipping company.

This time of year the Better Business Bureau said it gets hundreds of complaints about pop-up shops which are those temporary stores that fill vacant spaces at the mall during the holidays.

Will that store disappear after the holidays if you have a problem?

Here are three things to know before you buy:

1. Ask about return policies and refunds. If they can't give you a concrete answer on how they handle any potential problems, reconsider.

2. Ask how long the store will operate. Will it be open after the holiday? Will it accept returns when the season is over?

3. Pay attention to quality. The BBB said occasionally pop-ups sell knock off products. Prices that are dramatic may be a red flag. Also, make sure you're checking your statements, bank, and credit cards especially when you shop at so many different places, stores and online websites, look for any unusual charges.

We also want to remind you about popular schemes shared on Facebook.

The secret sister gift exchange is back. It's made to sound fun. You're asked to buy a $10 gift, send it to your secret sister, and get more in return. There's different version of this too, exchanging wine. They look pretty innocent, but the BBB said these are really pyramid schemes and are considered illegal. They are considered a form of gambling and potential mail fraud. The BBB said to report it to Facebook. Another layer of this is a security concern.

You can end up sharing personal information with strangers.

