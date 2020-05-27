Online fundraiser for St. John Homeless Shelter

St. John Homeless Shelter is asking for the community's help as they continue to serve the homeless population during COVID-19.

Employees have launched a Fund-A-Need event raising money for essentials.

You'll notice there's a new look to St. John Homeless Shelter.

Employees are temporarily using an old assisted living center to house guests in Ashwaubenon.

"This just allows us to have a safer, healthier, shelter environment and to weather this crisis as a team together," Director of Community Engagement at St. John Homeless Shelter Alexa Priddy said.

Even though the living situation is better, St. John still needs help meeting the essential needs for its residents.

"When we say safer at home we all think about the spaces that we go to like our living rooms, our bedrooms and when somebody doesn't really have a home to go to, it really exasperate that anxiety and stress," Priddy said.

St. John's is in it's summer safe sleep program, but because of COVID-19 its operating in its full shelter services 24/7.

"It's just been a lot of resources that we didn't plan for and so we just looking to the community to fund some of that," said Priddy.

Right now the fundraiser is $9,000 away from its goal.

"It's anything from funding a meal for a shelter guest, from funding shelter for one guest or 25 guests," said Priddy.

The fundraiser ends on Sunday.

Here's a link to donate: https://one.bidpal.net/fundaneedcovid19/welcome?fbclid=IwAR061EaaOKjAzINHDBEvQh6C1seDbiFS8FGZEPlZoizt25we-UONl_Eo0fA