Online forum addresses George Floyd, reaches out to black youth

A number of leaders of color from across the country were a part of a virtual discussion Thursday night, attempting to engage young people demanding change after the death of George Floyd.

The event was hosted by African Heritage Inc., a Fox Valley group.

Dr. Bola Delano-Oriaran of African Heritage said, "They're traumatized by the death of Mr. Floyd and they have had to watch it on TV, online playing itself out, and they are stuck with those memories so we decided that we needed to do something."

The discussion came just hours after a memorial service took place to remember Floyd.

"What I found most powerful is when they had their moment of silence for eight minutes and that was the longest eight minutes ever," said moderator Dr. Sabrina Robins.

Dr. Robins referred to the eight minutes and 46 seconds prosecutors say a police officer was kneeling on Floyd with no one stopping it.

It's one aspect of the tragedy that's angered so many young people of color.

Robins said, "We are honored that they are out there protesting, protesting for their lives, protesting for our lives and our very humanity. We have to take care of them, give them to time to process, let them feel what they feel."

Delano-Oriaran replied, "There is no reason Mr. Floyd should have died. No reason. Mr. Floyd begged for his life, 'I can't breathe,' so change has to happen now."