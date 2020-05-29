Online form created to help unemployed in Fox Valley connect to new careers

Some jobs will not come back once the pandemic is over, and workforce development groups want to help fill that gap.

"There are a lot of jobs right now that are being eliminated that will not come back and that means we need to train people for the jobs that are there, and the jobs of the future,” said Anthony Snyder.

Snyder, the Fox Valley Workforce Development Board CEO, estimates about 8,000 people in the six-county area they serve have permanently lost their jobs.

"Though Job Centers are still closed, the group created an online form that will connect people in the Fox Valley to the job hunting help they need."

"This online form means we can start talking to people today,” said Snyder. “We don't have to wait for the job centers to open, we don't have to wait for anything else to happen other than to get an email from someone who says 'I'm unemployed and I need some help' and that's what we do best."

Snyder knows the unemployment insurance process hasn't gone particularly well for people during the pandemic, but asserts their process and purpose is different.

He guarantees people who submit the simple online form will receive a call by the next business day.

"This is a local process, this isn't something being done in Madison,” said Snyder. “This is an email that's going to someone right in Menasha, Wisconsin who's going to relay that information immediately to someone closest to them."

Once that representative calls they'll discuss what a person is looking to do, what their skills are, and what kind of jobs and training is available - all free of charge.

"We have the tools to help them get the job that will take care of them and their family,” said Snyder.

Snyder urges anyone in their service area who's unemployed to fill out that form so they can start finding a new career.

"Have hope. There are still a lot of really good paying jobs out there,” said Snyder. “Some businesses have scaled back on their hiring or slowed down on their hiring, but we think that's going to pick back up."

The Fox Valley Workforce Development Board serves Calumet, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Waupaca, Waushara, and Winnebago Counties

If someone within those counties would like to connect with the group, visit the Fox Valley job Centers website to fill out the form: CLICK HERE