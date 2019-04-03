Online effort raising funds for Kristyn Allen's twins' medical costs

We have an update for Action 2 News viewers who have been following the story of reporter Kristyn Allen’s twins, Braelyn and Brielle.

Braelyn is still at Children's Hospital of Milwaukee, but she is making strides in her recovery. Braelyn was taken there on Feb. 13 when the respiratory illness RSV hit her hard and fast. CLICK HEREto learn more about the family's journey.

On April 3, Kristyn shared this update with her Action 2 News family and viewers:

"Kristyn's daughter Braelyn remains at Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee. She continues to make progress slowly. Right now doctors are continuing to wean her drugs, specially her Valium, which has been difficult at times because she has been on a large amount for so long. Braelyn also continues to work with a speech pathologist to regain her ability to take a bottle. Kristyn was hopeful to be home by Easter, but now is not sure if that will happen due to setbacks related to drug withdrawals."

As you can imagine, medical bills for Kristyn and her husband, Greg, are very large. Kristyn had to take a leave of absence from work and is not collecting a paycheck at this time.

Kristyn's cousin, Deanna Newman, has started a GoFundMe to help cover some of those medical costs.

CLICK HERE FOR THE GOFUNDME for Braelyn & Brielle's RSV Fight & Recovery