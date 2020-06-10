Oneida nation extends Public Health State of Emergency

The Oneida Nation announced Wednesday that it is extending its Public Health State of Emergency Declaration to mid-July.

According to a release, tribal members said it's extending the Public Health State of Emergency, and also issued a new Stay Safer at Home declaration, both of which are effective through July 12.

Tehassi Hill, the Chairman for the Oneida Nation, says they've seen a brief flattening of the curve, but they want stronger numbers with no cases.

Hill went on to say they'll continue slowly moving towards recovery, but mustn't let their guard down.

The Oneida Nation started the State of Public Health Emergency on the reservation on March 12.

The new declaration states it is enforceable by any local law enforcement official, and that it supersedes any previous declaration which conflicts with the new one.

