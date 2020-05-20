Oneida Nation to reopen May 22

Oneida Nation will fully reopen May 22.

Initially, Oneida Nation planned to extend its Safer at Home order until June 11. The tribe says it is now ready for a safe reopening this Friday.

Non-essential businesses will be able to open but must comply with Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation guidelines on safety. These guidelines include cleaning, sanitizing, hand washing and social distancing.

CLICK HERE to view the WEDC guidelines on reopening.

The tribe says "early actions" in response to the coronavirus pandemic helped slow the spread of the virus.

“In January, we made the decision to cancel two large governmental meetings where we usually have more than 1,500 members in attendance. We had to act prudently and quickly to slow the spread as soon as we were able to, which also included closure of non-essential businesses," says Oneida Nation.

Oneida Casino is set to reopen in phases starting May 26. CLICK HERE for more information.

There will be no smoking allowed.

Table Games and Bingo will not resume during phase one.

There will be no self-serve beverages. Food will be "grab and go."

There will be increased signage recommending social distancing.

Face coverings will be required for guests and front line team members.

The facilities will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 a.m. While closed, there will be deep cleaning and sanitizing.

Oneida Chairman Tehassi Hill says the Nation has 2,700 employees. Employees were paid for three-to-four weeks for staying at home until funds ran out.

Hill says about 1,400 were laid off. About 900 of those employees are in gaming operations.

Not all of the gaming employees will be called back right away when the casino opens due to the phase-in plan.