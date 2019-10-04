Oneida Nation says Clintonville pep rally video shows 'disrespectful display'

Video from a Clintonville High School pep rally is being shared across social media as critics say it is offensive to Native Americans.

The video shows students at the pep rally appearing to take part in a mock tribal dance set to Native drumming.

Oneida Nation Vice-Chairman Brandon Yellowbird Stevens released a statement on the video saying the tribe is "insulted and disappointed that the Clintonville School District, staff and students and the community have depicted Native Americans in this disrespectful display of a pep rally."

CLICK HERE to view the video.

Action 2 News spoke with Clintonville School Board President Ben Huber. Huber says he hasn't seen the video, but says it was "not approved by anyone at the school" and it was not "school sponsored."

Huber says Clintonville High School and Middle School are on lockdown due to "threats" but he did not say if they were related to the video.

Menominee Indian School District Superintendent Wendell Waukau also addressed the video, saying the district is "offended and disappointed by these disturbing events." Waukau says he has spoken with administration in the Clintonville School District and asked for an explanation and action.

"To have these symbols and depictions of this cultural history used in inappropriate ways and without an understanding of the cultural significance and history behind them is a practice that must stop," says Brandon Yellowbird Stevens of Oneida Nation.

Part of Stevens' statement on the Clintonville video addresses a Native American mascot resolution being passed by school districts in the state. The resolution supports retiring Native American mascots deemed offensive and disrespectful.

Clintonville's mascot is the Truckers and not Native American.

"We encourage the Clintonville School District to join the other Wisconsin Tribes and schools to pass a resolution to ban racist mascots in our state. We extend an invitation to come to your school and share an educational experience with your staff and students," says Stevens.

Action 2 News has a reporter covering this story today. We'll update as new information comes in.