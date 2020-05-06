Oneida Nation extends public health emergency

Members of the Oneida Nation announced early Wednesday evening that they will be extending the tribe's public health state of emergency declaration to June 11.

Officials say this also includes an extension of the Oneida Nation's Updated Safer at Home Declaration, which will also be to June 11.

Currently, officials say there are 14 COVID-19 cases in the Nation's jurisdiction.

Chairman Tehassi Hill says the declarations are being extended in order to continue protecting the health of community members, and they will still need to decide when to lift restrictions in a 'calculated manner'.

Hill added they anticipate the number of positive cases to increase as testing abilities have also increased.