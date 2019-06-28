Oneida Nation donates life-saving gear to fire departments

Two local fire departments received generous, life-saving donations Friday from the Oneida Nation.

The Oneida Nation donated $28,000 worth of extrication equipment to the Hobart Fire Department and a $31,000 backup generator to the Town of Oneida (WBAY photo)

The Hobart Fire Department received extrication equipment valued at over $28,000.

"We train far more than we use them, but like any other rescue tools, when it's needed it's reliable and up to date and can be deployed as fast as possible," Hobart Fire Chief Jerry Lancelle said.

The fire department says it put the equipment in its upcoming budget, but this donation gives them the tools sooner.

The Town of Oneida received $31,000 to buy a generator backup system.

