Oneida Nation announces furloughs and layoffs amid coronavirus pandemic

The Oneida Nation has announced layoffs and furloughs of employees due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We can no longer afford the weekly payroll of $2.4 million," reads a statement from the tribe.

The tribe announced Friday that it had notified 1,962 employees that they would be placed in layoff or furlough status.

The tribe says 827 employees considered "critical" will stay on.

"The Oneida Nation understands the burden this action may place on our community, and the impact this may have on Northeast Wisconsin’s economy; the decision was extremely difficult," reads a statement from the Oneida Nation. "The Oneida Nation values our employees and whether our employee was with us for 40 years, or with us for a day, we want our employees to know the Oneida Nation truly appreciates them."

The tribe says it has suffered a "great loss" in revenue from the closure of casinos during the outbreak. The Oneida Casino in the Green Bay area has been closed since March 18.

The Oneida Nation says critical areas of employment including the nursing home, health services, emergency management, child care, public works, police, retail and schools.

As of April 9, the Oneida Nation had five confirmed cases of coronaviurs.

The tribe says everyone should continue to practice social distancing and good hygiene to help slow the spread of the virus.

"If we all do our part, the Oneida Nation, the State of Wisconsin, and the United States will be one step closer to opening to the public," says the tribe.