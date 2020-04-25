Oneida County campgrounds may open under certain conditions

Campgrounds in Oneida County are able to open under certain conditions. That's according to a news release from the county's health department.

Here's the list of guidelines that need to be followed.

- Only independent camping sites/units (i.e., sites/units with their own bathrooms, kitchens, and showers) shall be occupied. 

- Limit all sites/units to members of a single household or living unit. 

- All other private gatherings of any number of people at a site/unit is prohibited. 

- Campers need to maintain social distancing of six (6) feet with anyone outside of their household group. 

- The use of buildings or public spaces that would encourage social gatherings of any number of people (exercise facilities, hot tubs, picnic areas, public bathrooms, and showers, swimming areas, and swimming pools) is prohibited. 

- Staff will routinely clean surfaces that are commonly touched by campers with an EPA registered product. 

- Campground owners will encourage social distancing, hand hygiene, and cleaning in the workplace to protect employees. 

- Comply with Emergency Order #28 “Safer at Home”, including the requirements of Sections 13.b (selling groceries and medicine), 13.d (restaurant operations), and 13.e (bar operation). 

- Guests are prohibited from congregating in lobbies or other common areas. 

- Guests will provide adequate space to adhere to social distancing requirements while queuing for the front desk, store, or other services.

- Guests will comply with all other applicable Wisconsin Department of Health Services guidelines for businesses. 

- Each campground has different features and shared areas (such as shared docks) that may require monitoring and/or signage. Please consider these areas and take any precautions that you can to help protect your customers, especially older customers. 

- Encourage your customers to wear face coverings whenever the possibility exists that they may be passing each other in areas such as on docks, parking areas, etc.

The decision to allow campgrounds to open under these guidelines was made after discussion with campground owners. They indicated they could meet these practices.

