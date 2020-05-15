Oneida Casino to reopen in phases starting May 26

Oneida Casino will reopen in phases starting May 26, according to a statement from the tribe's Gaming Administration.

The casino will open its doors at 8 a.m. that Tuesday.

Oneida Gaming General Manager Louise Cornelius says the casino will open "with limited capacity and many new health protocols."

"Our management team has been working hard to assure all precautionary measures have been taken before reopening our casino," says Cornelius. "We acknowledge our responsibility as an employer and entertainment facility to open with an environment that maintains the highest level of recommended health protocols possible."

The casino will reopen in phases. First, slots-only play will be allowed at the Main-Airport Casino, Irene Moore Activity Center and West Mason Casinos.

There will be no smoking allowed.

Table Games and Bingo will not resume during phase one.

There will be no self-serve beverages. Food will be "grab and go."

There will be increased signage recommending social distancing.

Face coverings will be required for guests and front line team members.

The facilities will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 a.m. While closed, there will be deep cleaning and sanitizing.

Cornelius says the casino will recall about half of its team members. They will be screened daily with temperature checks and health questions.

The casino closed in March during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.