Oneida Casino, North Star Casino to reopen Tuesday with enhanced safety measures

Two local casinos are set to reopen to the public Tuesday with enhanced precautions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Oneida Casino is set to reopen in phases.

First, slots-only play will be allowed at the Main-Airport Casino, Irene Moore Activity Center and West Mason Casinos.

There will be no smoking allowed.

Table Games and Bingo will not resume during phase one.

There will be no self-serve beverages. Food will be "grab and go."

There will be increased signage recommending social distancing.

Face coverings will be required for guests and front line team members.

The facilities will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 a.m. While closed, there will be deep cleaning and sanitizing.

Oneida Chairman Tehassi Hill says the Nation has 2,700 employees. Employees were paid for three to four weeks for staying at home until funds ran out.

Hill says about 1,400 were laid off. About 900 of those employees are in gaming operations.

Not all of the gaming employees will be called back right away when the casinos open since fewer games will be played due to the phase-in plan.

North Star Mohican Casino in Bowler will open at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Visitors can expect changes to ensure social distancing and safe practices.

The entire casino and resort will be non-smoking and there will limited occupancy for the gaming and non-gaming operations.

Table games, bingo, the buffet, self-service drink stations and the RV park will remain closed at first, and entertainment and conventions have been canceled through June.

The casino will close from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. each day for a thorough cleaning.

General manager Michael Bonakdar said in a statement, "The health and safety of our guests, employees, and the community is our top priority."

The resort and casino closed due to the pandemic on March 21 -- the first time in 28 years they shut down.

"Our Tribal Council and executives have been working tirelessly for the past 60 days to safely reopen and welcome our valued employees and customers back to our property and community," Stockbridge-Munsee president Shannon Holsey said.

More information about the reopening and safety protocols can be found on the North Star Casino Resort website (CLICK HERE).