Oneida Nation Arts Program and The Premier host first native art show

Artists can convey a message, story, or feeling through their work. An art show in Green Bay featured a number of talented individuals from across the region who all had one thing in common.

“The goal was to reignite the cultural exchange between our communities,” said Gabrielle Metoxen. “The Oneida nation as well as other nations in the state, and the downtown Green Bay area.”

Metoxen works with the Oneida Nation Arts Program as its community coordinator. The arts program teamed up with the Premier in Green Bay to host the first Red Banks Native Art Show.

“We're hoping for this art market to spark dialogue and open communication for what each culture has to offer,” said Metoxen.

“No matter what nation you come from or what culture you are, artwork is a wonderful venue for community building,” said Stephenie Muscavitch VanEvery, an Oneida multimedia artist who participated in the show.

People attending the event could view pottery, paintings, beadwork and more, all created by Native artists.

VanEvery loves connecting others through her work.

“One thing that I have found to be absolutely healing is working with art,” said VanEvery. “You can tell stories, it creates an open dialogue for learning.”

Dialogue wasn’t lacking with crowds of people stopping by the show.

“We’re really excited for the turnout, it’s been busy nonstop all day,” said Metoxen.

That show of support was impressive to Steven Paul Judd, an artist from Oklahoma who took part in the show. He was one of only a few Native artists at the event not based in Wisconsin.

“It’s really cool to come to an area were people appreciate the arts. That’s not always the case everywhere you go,” said Judd. “So, to have people dig the arts and show up to support it – it’s one thing to say you like the arts, it’s another thing to show up and support the artist that’s really cool.”

A strong start for an event that Metoxin hopes to host again in the future.

“It’s all turning out great,” said Metoxin.

The event received grant funding from the Wisconsin Arts Board and the National Endowment for the Arts. For information on future events, visit the Oneida Nation Arts Program Facebook page. CLICK HERE

